Comedy drama Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan directed by Laxman Utekar will release in cinemas on 2 June. It has been co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Utekar is known for Mimi and Luka Chuppi while Maddock has backed movies such as Stree and Bhediya in the past.
