Comedy drama Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan directed by Laxman Utekar will release in cinemas on 2 June. It has been co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Utekar is known for Mimi and Luka Chuppi while Maddock has backed movies such as Stree and Bhediya in the past.

Kaushal began his film career by assisting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur and went on to play minor roles in his productions, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Bombay Velvet (2015), and the short film Geek Out (2013). His first leading role was in the 2015 independent drama Masaan, following which he starred in the psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). Kaushal gained wider recognition in 2018 with supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju, though he established himself as a mainstream star with the 2019 war film Uri: The Surgical Strike which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Udham Singh in the biopic Sardar Udham (2021) that streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaushal has also featured alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), and in comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera alongside Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Khan made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. A few weeks after the release of Kedarnath, she starred in Rohit Shetty’s action film Simmba, alongside Ranveer Singh, which was loosely based on the Telugu-language film Temper (2015). She has also been seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal (2020), a spiritual successor to Ali’s 2009 film of the same name, comedy Coolie No. 1, an adaptation of David Dhawan’s 1995 film of the same name, Aanand L. Rai’s drama Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and Gaslight, a whodunit that also released on Disney+ Hotstar.