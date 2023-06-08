‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’ brings respite to Bollywood1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 10:40 AM IST
The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is looking to end its first week in theatres with collections of Rs. 35 crore, thanks to minimal competition and an impressive run in the Hindi-speaking belt.
Comedy drama Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke has brought some cheer for Bollywood after a dismal show for several months. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is looking to end its first week in theatres with collections of Rs. 35 crore, thanks to minimal competition and an impressive run in the Hindi-speaking belt. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has been co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×