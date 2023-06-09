Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: No competition ahead, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama set to earn…2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 02:43 PM IST
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan completed a successful first week.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has completed a successful first week at the box office. The film had a decent opening and witnessed growth during the weekend, although it slowed down on weekdays. Currently, its domestic box office collection stands at ₹37.35 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×