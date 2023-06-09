Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has completed a successful first week at the box office. The film had a decent opening and witnessed growth during the weekend, although it slowed down on weekdays. Currently, its domestic box office collection stands at ₹37.35 crore.

Renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-week collections of the film. He reported that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke closed the first week “on an impressive note". The film's business in the first week “has surpassed all expectations, proving yet again that audience mandate is what matters eventually", he added.

Looking ahead to the second week, Adarsh predicts that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will continue to dominate the marketplace until the much-awaited big-budget film "Adipurush" arrives on June 16. He anticipates that the film's weekend business will witness an upward trend, hoping it will breach the ₹50-crore mark by Sunday night.

Adarsh further emphasises the significance of the film's success for the industry, stating that the numbers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke should inspire makers of mid-range films to consider theatrical releases instead of opting for a direct-to-digital route. He adds that well-made films rooted in Indian culture will always find an audience in the country.

He believes that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, along with several other examples, should serve as an eye-opening case study for filmmakers and studios catering to the audience in the Bandra to Versova region.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for his work in Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Vicky praised his co-star, Sara, expressing how her genuine and real connection with people translates on-screen. He noted her pure and wonderful nature, stating that the truth in her eyes speaks volumes about her characters.