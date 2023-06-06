Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Box Office collections look promising, thanks to chemistry between Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was made with a budget of ₹40 crore.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is making waves in Indian cinemas with its entertaining storyline. The film has garnered a solid response from audiences, amassing an impressive collection of ₹25 crore within just four days of its release. The movie has received praise for the chemistry between the lead pair - Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.
