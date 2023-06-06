Home/ Industry / Media/  Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Box Office collections look promising, thanks to chemistry between Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is making waves in Indian cinemas with its entertaining storyline. The film has garnered a solid response from audiences, amassing an impressive collection of 25 crore within just four days of its release. The movie has received praise for the chemistry between the lead pair - Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

On the opening day, the film raked in 5.25 crore. It witnessed a promising growth on the second day, collecting 7 crore. The positive momentum continued on the third day, with earnings of 9.25 crore. However, the collections dipped slightly on the fourth day, amounting to 3.50 crore.

These numbers indicate a promising future for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, as it is poised to achieve a cumulative lifetime collection of 50 crore, firmly establishing its success.

Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently discussed the promotional strategy of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, highlighting the Buy-1-Get-1 ticket offer that has contributed to its success at the box office. In a comparative analysis, Adarsh pointed out the contrast with another film, "Shehzada," released in February 2023, which also had the same offer but failed to garner favourable box office numbers.

"If a film faces rejection, no incentive or concession can rescue or salvage it from sinking at the box office," he tweeted.

With no significant competition in the upcoming week, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is expected to maintain its steady performance throughout the second week, with an estimated collection of 33 crore by the end of week one. The film is likely to achieve the milestone of 50 crore during its theatrical run. However, it will face its first genuine competition with the release of "Adipurush" on June 16th.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has received mixed reviews by critics, is predicted to become the sixth highest Hindi nett grosser of 2023, surpassing the collections of Shehzada. The difference between these two films lies in their respective budgets and release sizes, as the buy one get one offer proved effective for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, while it did not yield the same results for Shehzada.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 08:02 AM IST
