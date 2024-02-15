Industry
Zee and Sony split up. Now, streaming studios are sulking
Summary
- Streaming platforms had hoped the combined Zee-Sony entity would green-light projects at a faster pace
Studios making shows for streaming platforms had hoped that the Zee-Sony merger would revive projects that had flagged for a while. However, the acrimonious end to the merger has put paid to their hopes.
