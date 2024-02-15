Zee and Sony split up. Now, streaming studios are sulking

A second content studio head agreed while there is more movement on Sony’s side on streaming projects, there is less clarity for producers from ZEE5. “We had made submissions a few months ago that were liked but haven’t been activated since. Overall, activity in the OTT industry is down by half compared to two years ago, and big commissioning decisions (especially for fiction shows) aren’t being taken as much. The AVoD category, too, is exploratory and volume of green-lighting is limited at the moment," the person added. AVoD stands for advertising video on demand, or the ad-led model.