Zee Cinema to premiere Vijay’s Tamil hit ‘Master’ in Hindi

Movie channels on television could see a viewership spike of 10-20% as more people stay at home during the second wave of covid infections and there is a slate of films, more in south Indian languages, available for satellite premiere post their theatrical release earlier this year, according to media experts. Some broadcasters also believe small-town, massy audiences may not take entirely to discerning content available on OTT (over-the-top streaming) platforms and with few other avenues available, they will turn to television, including direct-to-digital films such as Laxmii that notched up big numbers for its satellite premiere recently.