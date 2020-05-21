NEW DELHI : Media and entertainment conglomerate ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has created fresh television, web and music content during the covid-19 lockdown, leveraging various technology solutions. The teams have enabled innovations through remote production using mobile and professional cameras for video and audio production to support broadcast, digital and social platforms, the company said in a statement.

On the television front, Zee is ready with the SRGMP (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa) 25 year – Silver Jubilee concert, a 25-hour live music marathon to raise funds for the covid-19 response fund by GiveIndia. This will be rendered in 10 languages with the contribution of musicians like Pandit Jasraj, Ronu Majumdar, Selva Ganesh, Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan, Udit Narayan and others.

Zee Kannada is launching non-fiction shows titled Lockdown Diaries and Coffee with Anu, while Zee Marathi is gearing up to launch three shows in the same genre, Vedh Bhavishyacha, a spiritual chat show, Gharchya Ghari Home Minister, a virtual format of the popular show Home Minister and Gharat Basle Saare, a stand-up up comedy puppet show besides four new fiction shows shot locally in Maharashtra under the new social distancing guidelines. Zee Sarthak is ready with a two-hour original movie, titled Mu Tame Lockdown to be launched in June.

ZEE5, the video steaming platform owned by ZEE is also ready to release some shows and movies by the end of May. Shot entirely in the safety of the actors’ homes, the shows include Bhalla Calling Bhalla, Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Lockdown Special) and Kaalchakra. The movie list includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Ghoomketu, Kaali 2, a thriller, Kehene Ko Humsafar Hai 3, a romantic drama and The Casino, a thriller, to come out in the month of June.

ZEE’s live entertainment vertical has transformed its on-ground flagship IP – Supermoon, to Supermoon Live to Home that is streaming live on ZEE5 and is set to present 12 weeks of original content with acts of over 24 artists and bands including Bickram Ghosh, Palash Sen, Sahil Khattar, Varun Thakur, Mame Khan, Parkirama and more.

ZEE Music Company, is creating ZEE Music Originals which are home-shot music videos by popular artists. Music from albums like Shakuntala Devi and Gulabo Sitabo, both Hindi films releasing directly on OTT, will also be offered to consumers.

“I am very proud of our teams for making the optimal utilization of technology solutions to ensure that our consumers continued to get a fresh dosage of entertainment content, amidst the lockdown," Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, ZEE said in a statement. “We will continue to create fresh, rich and engaging content for our viewers, by discovering new means and paths. It is time for the industry to define a new normal, to ensure that our consumers remain well-informed and entertained".

