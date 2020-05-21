ZEE creates fresh TV and web content during lockdown

“I am very proud of our teams for making the optimal utilization of technology solutions to ensure that our consumers continued to get a fresh dosage of entertainment content, amidst the lockdown," Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, ZEE said in a statement. “We will continue to create fresh, rich and engaging content for our viewers, by discovering new means and paths. It is time for the industry to define a new normal, to ensure that our consumers remain well-informed and entertained".