NEW DELHI: The English cluster of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has partnered with Korean Cultural Centre India to showcase Korean content across channels like Zee Café, &Flix and &PrivéHD.

Titles on offer include Boys Over Flowers, the romantic drama series starring Lee Minho, Ku Hyesun, Kim Hyunjoong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon, and Kim Soeon; Descendants Of The Sun, starring Song Joong-ki; and Bread, Love And Dreams, starring Yoon Shi-yoon, Eugene, Joo Won and Lee Young-ah.

“In the past year, various industry reports suggested a massive spike in the popularity of K-pop and K-dramas. A major catalyst for this trend is the relatable storylines and themes of these highly emotive plots that truly make for a compelling watch. With our continued commitment of bringing the best of content from all over the world, Korean movies and K-dramas is truly a step in this direction," Amit Shah, cluster head – north, west and premium channels, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said in a statement adding that with the current association, the company aims to further strengthen the cultural ties between India and Korea.

To be sure, Korean language programming has increasingly found takers in India. After English and local language content, Spanish, Korean and Japanese titles drive the highest viewing for American streaming service Netflix in the country. The second season of zombie tale Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released.

Korean series such as It’s Okay to Not be Okay and Crash Landing on You have also featured in the India Top 10 overall and series rows. Local streaming services such as MX Player also report that Korean content has been a big driver for the international category with shows such as Rich Man, King's Love, and 1% of Something.

