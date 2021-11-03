Zee English cluster partners with Korean Cultural Centre for TV premieres

“In the past year, various industry reports suggested a massive spike in the popularity of K-pop and K-dramas. A major catalyst for this trend is the relatable storylines and themes of these highly emotive plots that truly make for a compelling watch. With our continued commitment of bringing the best of content from all over the world, Korean movies and K-dramas is truly a step in this direction," Amit Shah, cluster head – north, west and premium channels, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said in a statement adding that with the current association, the company aims to further strengthen the cultural ties between India and Korea.

