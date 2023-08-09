Zee Ent clocks Q1 net loss of 53 crore

Domestic ad revenues came in at ₹901.8 crore, declining 6.4% sequentially, and by 2.6% from a year ago. The company attributed the soft start of Q1 to a subdued advertising spending environment, influenced by the Indian Premier League in the initial two months of the quarter. However, signs of a recovery emerged towards the end of the quarter, driven by increased advertising expenditures led by the FMCG sector.