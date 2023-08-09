Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Zee Ent clocks Q1 net loss of 53 crore

Zee Ent clocks Q1 net loss of 53 crore

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:23 PM IST Staff Writer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd reports net loss of 53 crore in Q1FY24, compared to a profit of 107 crore a year ago.

Domestic ad revenues of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd came in at 901.8 crore, declining 6.4% sequentially, and by 2.6% from a year ago.

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd posted a net loss of 53 crore in the first quarter of FY24 compared to a profit of 107 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue increased 7.6% year-on-year from 1,843 crore to 1,983 crore.

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd posted a net loss of 53 crore in the first quarter of FY24 compared to a profit of 107 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue increased 7.6% year-on-year from 1,843 crore to 1,983 crore.

Domestic ad revenues came in at 901.8 crore, declining 6.4% sequentially, and by 2.6% from a year ago. The company attributed the soft start of Q1 to a subdued advertising spending environment, influenced by the Indian Premier League in the initial two months of the quarter. However, signs of a recovery emerged towards the end of the quarter, driven by increased advertising expenditures led by the FMCG sector.

Domestic ad revenues came in at 901.8 crore, declining 6.4% sequentially, and by 2.6% from a year ago. The company attributed the soft start of Q1 to a subdued advertising spending environment, influenced by the Indian Premier League in the initial two months of the quarter. However, signs of a recovery emerged towards the end of the quarter, driven by increased advertising expenditures led by the FMCG sector.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Subscription revenues were up 18% from a year ago, driven by subscriber growth for ZEE5 the company’s video streaming service post NTO 3.0 tariff order, it added. Total TV viewership has also improved from a year ago with the network’s weekly viewership estimated at 28.5 billion impressions in Q1 against 27.4 billion a year ago. It has also strengthened market share in Bangla, Odia, Telugu and Kannada regions, and added new channels: Zee Punjabi, Biskope, Chitramandir, Keralam, Thira and Picchar, Zee said in a statement.

With 32 shows and movies, including five originals, ZEE5 saw its revenue soar 21% year-on-year.

In May, the platform unveiled a slate of 111 subscription-driven titles which would to be released over 12 months.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 11:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.