Zee targets young viewers with tech startup Bullet's new micro-drama app

Media and entertainment giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which rebranded itself as Z last month, has forged a strategic partnership with content and tech startup Bullet, co-founded by Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah.

Z will acquire a stake in Bullet, which has developed a micro-drama application featuring fast-paced, vertical-format episodes designed for younger audiences.

Bullet will be launched within the ecosystem of ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Z. The application will cater to the evolving consumption habits of young audiences with mobile-first stories that offer users a quick and immersive content experience, Z said in a statement.

Other details It will also introduce AI-driven pricing and performance prediction models for content acquisition and distribution, gamification layers to increase user retention and loyalty through reward mechanisms. It will also curate creator-generated content pipelines to pave the way for independent creators and studios to monetize and grow.

“As the digital ecosystem grows exponentially, we are constantly identifying several value-accretive opportunities to drive scale. Our strategic partnership with Bullet aims to build a competitive advantage for the future by identifying innovative formats and scaling them through our platforms to drive stronger monetization,” a Z spokesperson said in the statement. “We believe that short-form storytelling serves as a powerful way to engage younger audiences and by integrating the micro-drama experience within the ZEE5 ecosystem, we are further strengthening the value proposition for consumers as we accelerate our digital growth strategy across languages.”

Azim Lalani, co-founder and chief business officer at Bullet, said that the company launched its micro-drama app to capitalise on the recent surge in short-form content consumption. He added that Bullet aims to merge the format's novelty with fast-paced storytelling for its users.