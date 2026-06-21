Will Zee's big FIFA bet shake up India’s sports-entertainment landscape?

Marquee sports rights are set to reshape India's television and streaming market. With Zee Entertainment Enterprises partnering the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring FIFA World Cup 2026 and other FIFA properties to India, broadcasters and streaming platforms in the entertainment market could see strengthened competition for viewer eyeballs, advertising and subscriptions that will go well beyond the arena of sports.
According to industry experts, FIFA can strengthen Zee’s linear TV and OTT proposition and improve ad sales across its entertainment and sports network during tournament periods, even as rival JioStar dominates the country's sports ecosystem.
While Zee has not disclosed the size of the deal, industry executives peg it at around $30-40 million for the entire package.