Zee gets global rights to air UAE’s T20 league

The league is a professional cricket tournament comprising six teams competing in a 34-match competition, including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global
NEW DELHI: United Arab Emirates’ T20 league has announced the signing of a long-term global media rights’ contract with global media and entertainment company Zee. The league will air exclusively on the company’s linear channels and OTT platform Zee5, in India and across the world.
Zee has a global presence across 190+ countries and is hoping to reach 100 million households. The T20 league matches will air across its 10 linear channels in the HSM (Hindi speaking markets), South and East regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The league will also be simultaneously streamed on radio globally.
Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman of the league said; “Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like them associated with the league. It is a matter of delight that they have decided to re-enter sports broadcasting with our league being the first media rights acquisition. We are very confident that they have the strength of viewership to take our league to unmatched levels."
Rahul Johri, president, business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “We are delighted to be the official global media rights holder of UAE’s T20 League. We believe that the league, which is already attracting globally, the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world. We are committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE’s T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe."
Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary ECB said: “ECB wishes both well for entering into this partnership. We recognize and appreciate the massive reach of its channels and their digital media platform which will benefit the league in terms of viewership. The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to develop the local talent and to provide players the opportunity to train and play alongside the world’s best ."