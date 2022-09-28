Zee Media moves Delhi HC against I&B ministry

It, however, subsequently noticed that these channels were available on Doordarshan’s direct-to-home platform FreeDish as well. This happened because of the proximity and co-location of transponders of both DD FreeDish and Dish TV on the same GSAT 15 Satellite and non-encryption of signals by both. While I&B had served a show cause notice to ZMCL, the latter had said that the situation has arisen due to co-location of DD FreeDish and Dish TV on the same satellite and non-encryption of the signals by Prasar Bharti which is in violation of the DTH guidelines.