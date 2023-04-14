Zee Music renews multi-year global deal with YouTube and Meta1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:43 PM IST
The deal will allow both platforms to continue offering music content from Zee Music Company’s catalogue of 11,000 plus songs.
Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has extended its licensing agreement with YouTube and Meta (formerly Facebook), allowing both platforms to continue featuring music content from Zee Music Company’s library of over 11,000 songs.
