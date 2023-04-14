Home / Industry / Media /  Zee Music renews multi-year global deal with YouTube and Meta
Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has extended its licensing agreement with YouTube and Meta (formerly Facebook), allowing both platforms to continue featuring music content from Zee Music Company’s library of over 11,000 songs.

The renewal of the deal aims to cater to the growing global audience’s interest in Indian music, enabling users and creators to access the latest music trends, the company said in a statement. Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue can be used by users to create various social experiences across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with YouTube and Meta. Both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users. We aspire to continue pushing the boundaries, leveraging new revenue streams and collaborations in the ever-evolving digital music ecosystem," Anurag Bedi, chief business officer – Zee Music Company said in a statement.

Zee Music Company’s catalogue includes film and non-film music, as well as devotional and pop music in more than 22 languages. In the last fiscal year, the label has released over 2500 plus new songs. The renewed deal comes at a time when the music industry is experiencing rapid growth in the digital space, the company said.

Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
