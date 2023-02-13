Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) posted a 92% drop in fiscal third-quarter net profit at ₹24.3 crore, from ₹298.7 crore a year ago.

Operating revenue stood almost unchanged at ₹2,111.2 crore in the three months ended December against ₹2,112.6 crore a year earlier.

Domestic ad revenue rose 5.7% sequentially to ₹1,015.4 crore, but fell 15.8% from a year ago. Ad revenue was impacted by the withdrawal of the company’s FTA (free-to-air) channel Zee Anmol from the DD Free Dish bouquet and a slowdown in ad spending by packaged consumer goods firms, ZEEL said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Subscription revenue rose 11.2% from a year ago, aided by underlying organic growth in video streaming platform ZEE5, Zee Music and by recognition of subscription revenue from Siti Network, a multi-system operator promoted by Essel Group.

Other sales and services revenue surged 148% from a year ago, thanks to increase in syndication revenue while the theatrical performance of movies continued to be soft, the company said.

In terms of the domestic linear television network, Zee had an overall share of 16.2%, a tad lower from 16.4% in Q2. Weekly reach remained at 28.2 million as the firm looks to strengthen its market position in the Bangla, Odia, Telugu and Kannada markets.

At ₹194.3 crore, ZEE5 revenue jumped 33% from a year ago, with monthly active users at 119.5 million and daily active users at 11.5 million. The OTT service released over 50 shows and movies, including six originals, during the quarter.