Zee receives shareholder approval to raise Rs. 2000 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has received shareholder approval with requisite majority to raise an amount of Rs. 2,000 crore, the company said in a letter to the exchanges on Monday.

Lata Jha
First Published15 Jul 2024, 08:39 PM IST
In February, Zee had said it was charting a three-pronged approach—cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses, and enhancing quality to regain margins—after its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment collapsed.
In February, Zee had said it was charting a three-pronged approach—cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses, and enhancing quality to regain margins—after its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment collapsed. (Mint)

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has received shareholder approval to raise 2,000 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday. 

“We hereby inform you that the shareholders of the company have duly passed the resolution for issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding 2,000 crore with requisite majority,” Zee said in a a letter to the exchanges.

During its recent earnings call, chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka had said that Zee was on track to achieving a balanced cost structure and improving its fiscal performance, targeting an 18-20% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) margin by 2025-26.

Also Read: Punit Goenka acquires Maverick Media to build single-screen theatres

Following the collapse of its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment in February, Zee said it was charting a three-pronged strategy focused on cost reduction, eliminating business overlaps, and enhancing quality to restore margins. 

Cost cutting

The company is also planning to lay off 15% of its workforce as part of a restructuring exercise to have a leaner management structure, amied at reducing costs.

For the quarter ended March, Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a net profit of 13.35 crore, rebounding from a loss of 196 crore in the year-ago period, with total income rising 3% to 2,185 crore.

Domestic advertising revenue for the March quarter grew 10.6% year-on-year, driven by continued recovery in the macro advertising environment and higher spending by fast-moving consumer goods clients, Zee said.

Subscription revenue growth was driven by a pick-up in linear subscription revenue post new tariff order (NTO 3.0) and gains from its video-streaming platform ZEE5, it added.

Also Read: After spurning Zee, Sony sets sights on aha

Organisational revamp

Zee's board of directors also approved a new organisational framework proposed by Goenka, who will now oversee the company's domestic broadcast business directly, to leverage synergies among the core business segments, which include broadcast, digital, movies, and music. 

Goenka also plans to take direct oversight of key business areas to encourage cross-functional collaboration.

Also Read: Chandra not cooperating in Zee fund diversion probe, Sebi complains to SAT

Over the past few months, the company has seen a series of senior-level exits, including those of Rahul Johri, president of business; Punit Misra, president of content and international markets; Nitin Mittal, president and group chief technology officer; and Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios. 

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 08:39 PM IST
HomeIndustryMediaZee receives shareholder approval to raise Rs. 2000 crore

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue