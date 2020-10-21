ZEE restructures business units, makes new appointments

Media and entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced a strategic restructuring of the organization and a bunch of new appointments. Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been appointed president, business, South Asia and will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetization team while Punit Misra will take over as president, content and international markets. Amit Goenka will be president, digital businesses and platforms while Shariq Patel and Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the movie and music businesses.

Misra, Goenka, Patel, Bedi and Johri will report to managing director and chief executive officer of the company, Punit Goenka. In a letter to shareholders this July, Goenka had said that Zee is ready with strategic vision for a new version of itself titled ZEE 4.0.

“ZEE 4.0 will be an integrated and synergized organization, with a sharp focus on delivering world class entertainment content to our consumers across the world and enhanced value to our partners across the ecosystem. Our endeavour will be to build a process-oriented structure for the future and our integrated approach is a strong step in this direction," Goenka said in a statement,

“I am delighted to have Rahul Johri join us to lead the revenue and monetization team and I am equally glad to have a strong business leadership team comprising of Amit Goenka, Punit Misra, Shariq Patel and Anurag Bedi, leading their respective functions. I am most certain that the collective experience and expertise of the leadership team, will help us immensely in achieving our set goals for the future," he added.

As part of its strategies, Zee said it shall focus on enhancing viewer intimacy, capturing and embedding sociocultural insights and the finer nuances of the local languages and customs in its content creation process. This approach aims at leveraging the company’s strengths in regional clusters, improving content production efficiencies, enhancing consumer insights and, delivering better and more cost-effective content across platforms. Hence the company has formed an integrated content team, responsible of creating and serving content to its viewers across linear and digital platforms.

The linear (advertising and distribution) and digital (AVOD/SVOD) teams in the international markets will be integrated into a single team, led by the market revenue leader who will be responsible for maximizing the revenues across all formats (linear/digital) and revenue streams. With this integrated approach, the company aims to maximize revenue and drive content monetization, by optimally capitalizing the opportunities presented in the international markets.

The company has been substantively investing in building its digital ecosystem, given its strategic importance for future growth. In order to drive greater synergies across technology, data and talent, Zee will be bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD and SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and digital publishing.

Zee will also be combining the different parts of its movies business which are currently embedded in multiple domains, into a single integrated platform. This team will be responsible for both aspects of the value chain - movie purchase or production as well as monetization, across all markets (domestic and international).

Further, the company will be creating an integrated revenue and monetization team, combining all the existing B2B revenue generating teams (linear and digital advertising sales, distribution and B2B SVOD partnerships) into a unified ecosystem.

