Zee, Salman Khan to donate ‘Radhe’ revenues for covid-19 relief

NEW DELHI : Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), along with actor Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF), has pledged to use the revenues generated from their upcoming Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to provide support towards covid relief work across the nation. This would include donation of essential medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.

Zee, also theatrical distributors of Radhe, will release the film in cinemas that are functional in India and across the world besides premiering it on their pay-per-view service ZeePlex and video streaming platform ZEE5 on 13 May. ZEE and SKF have partnered with donation platform GiveIndia to activate the relief efforts.

The contribution from the revenue generated by the film’s multi-format release across theatres, ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and its OTT platform ZEE5, will assist GiveIndia in procuring essential medical supplies to support the healthcare system, the two companies said in a statement. ZEE and SKF will also work towards providing support to the families of daily wage earners part of the overall media and entertainment ecosystem, they added.

“The nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against covid-19. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film Radhe, will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic," a ZEE spokesperson said in a statement.

A Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson said the company is glad to be a part of the initiative, to contribute to the nation’s fight against covid-19. “We have come to realize that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe's release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times," the person added.

To be sure, Zee has been going all out to lure viewers to sign up and watch its upcoming Eid release. As part of a special "Radhe Combo Offer", the firm will give viewers the opportunity to watch the film along with a one-year subscription to ZEE5 for a price of Rs499. Additionally, Radhe will be available for a one-time watch for Rs249 on ZeePlex. The film, co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, is the first big-ticket Indian movie to adopt a hybrid release model that multiplexes have opposed for months.

