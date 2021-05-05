Zee, Salman Khan to donate ‘Radhe’ revenues for covid-19 relief

A Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson said the company is glad to be a part of the initiative, to contribute to the nation’s fight against covid-19. “We have come to realize that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe's release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times," the person added.