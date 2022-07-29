Zee Sony merger receives approval from stock exchanges

Punit Goenka will lead the combined company as its managing director and CEO. The majority of the board of directors of the combined company will be nominated by the Sony Group and will include the current SPNI managing director and CEO, N.P. Singh. On closing, Singh will assume a broader executive position at SPE as chairman, Sony Pictures India (a division of SPE) reporting to Ravi Ahuja, SPE’s chairman of Global Television Studios and SPE corporate development. The combined entity will own 75 television channels, two video streaming services, two film studios and a digital content studio. Media industry analysts say both firms should complement each other. While Sony has a rich catalogue of sports and mainstream general entertainment channels (GECs), Zee has great recall in the regional space. Both have very strong movie libraries, they point out.