Zee, Sony bury the hatchet, part ways amicably

After months of court battles over a $90 million (around ₹748.5 crore) termination fee stemming from a failed merger, Sony Pictures Networks India (now Culver Max Entertainment) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd have finally decided to resolve their disputes amicably through a non-cash settlement, allowing both parties to move on independently.

On 22 January, Sony terminated the merger cooperation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement originally signed on 22 December 2021. Sony immediately sought $90 million in termination fees, filing an appeal with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Zee responded by filing an appeal with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), contesting Sony's decision to call off the merger and disputing the termination fee. Zee also initiated legal action to contest the $90 million termination fee.

Also read | Zee-Sony: A deal that was doomed from the start

While the legal battle continued, a breakthrough was announced on Tuesday—just a day after Sony named Gaurav Banerjee as its new managing director and CEO. In a joint statement, the two companies revealed they had reached a "comprehensive non-cash settlement, amicably resolving all disputes”.

A clean break Under the agreement, both companies will withdraw their claims from SIAC and end all related legal proceedings in the NCLT and other forums. The joint statement read, "Under the terms of the settlement, none of the parties will have any outstanding or continuing obligations or liabilities to the other. The settlement stems from a mutual understanding between the companies to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media and entertainment landscape, signifying the definitive conclusion of all disputes."

Sony had previously argued that it had to call off the merger because Zee failed to meet specific financial thresholds and other pre-conditions outlined in the agreement. Despite receiving approval from the NCLT for the merger on 10 August last year, the deal collapsed when Zee couldn't fulfil the necessary conditions.

"After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed that the closing conditions of the merger were not satisfied by the end date," Sony said at the time, demanding the termination fee. Zee’s board denied any "alleged breaches" and vowed to fight the claim.

Failed merger The joint statement now closes the book on what could have been India's largest media merger, potentially creating a $10 billion giant. Despite securing regulatory clearances from the NCLT and the Competition Commission of India, the deal hit a roadblock when the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka from holding any top management roles for allegedly diverting funds.