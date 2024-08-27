Zee, Sony bury the hatchet, part ways amicably

  • After months of court battles over a $90 million termination fee stemming from a failed merger, the two companies have finally decided to resolve their disputes amicably through a non-cash settlement.

Gaurav Laghate
Published27 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
The deal hit a roadblock when Sebi barred Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka (above) from holding any top management roles for allegedly diverting funds.
The deal hit a roadblock when Sebi barred Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka (above) from holding any top management roles for allegedly diverting funds.

After months of court battles over a $90 million (around 748.5 crore) termination fee stemming from a failed merger, Sony Pictures Networks India (now Culver Max Entertainment) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd have finally decided to resolve their disputes amicably through a non-cash settlement, allowing both parties to move on independently.

On 22 January, Sony terminated the merger cooperation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement originally signed on 22 December 2021. Sony immediately sought $90 million in termination fees, filing an appeal with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Zee responded by filing an appeal with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), contesting Sony's decision to call off the merger and disputing the termination fee. Zee also initiated legal action to contest the $90 million termination fee.

Also read | Zee-Sony: A deal that was doomed from the start

While the legal battle continued, a breakthrough was announced on Tuesday—just a day after Sony named Gaurav Banerjee as its new managing director and CEO. In a joint statement, the two companies revealed they had reached a "comprehensive non-cash settlement, amicably resolving all disputes”.

A clean break

Under the agreement, both companies will withdraw their claims from SIAC and end all related legal proceedings in the NCLT and other forums. The joint statement read, "Under the terms of the settlement, none of the parties will have any outstanding or continuing obligations or liabilities to the other. The settlement stems from a mutual understanding between the companies to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media and entertainment landscape, signifying the definitive conclusion of all disputes."

Sony had previously argued that it had to call off the merger because Zee failed to meet specific financial thresholds and other pre-conditions outlined in the agreement. Despite receiving approval from the NCLT for the merger on 10 August last year, the deal collapsed when Zee couldn't fulfil the necessary conditions.

"After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed that the closing conditions of the merger were not satisfied by the end date," Sony said at the time, demanding the termination fee. Zee’s board denied any "alleged breaches" and vowed to fight the claim.

Failed merger

The joint statement now closes the book on what could have been India's largest media merger, potentially creating a $10 billion giant. Despite securing regulatory clearances from the NCLT and the Competition Commission of India, the deal hit a roadblock when the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka from holding any top management roles for allegedly diverting funds.

Though the ban was later overturned by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Sony continued to push for Goenka's removal in favour of its nominee. This demand ultimately derailed the merger, as the original agreement stipulated that Goenka would lead the merged entity.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
HomeIndustryMediaZee, Sony bury the hatchet, part ways amicably

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    151.40
    03:09 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    16.05 (11.86%)

    Tata Power

    427.10
    03:09 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    4.65 (1.1%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,227.25
    03:09 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    14.35 (1.18%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:09 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CESC

    206.65
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    18.1 (9.6%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.33
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    7.83 (8.46%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.80
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.6 (7.84%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    330.00
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    20.75 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue