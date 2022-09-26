Zee Studios announces new film with director Anees Bazmee1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:28 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
NEW DELHI: Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced a new film with director Anees Bazmee who just delivered a hit with horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this May. The new action comedy will be co-produced by Vishal Rana and Rohini Vakil.