NEW DELHI: Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced a new film with director Anees Bazmee who just delivered a hit with horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this May. The new action comedy will be co-produced by Vishal Rana and Rohini Vakil.

Zee Studios had earlier said it was gearing up for 35-40 film releases in theatres and digital platforms in 2022. The line-up was to span six languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi and Kannada. This would enable the company to double its 2021 output as it sought to balance big tent-pole films with mid-sized, content-driven offerings.

Media experts said while that the merged entity that emerges post the deal between Zee and Sony Group Corp. will only include the movie studio business of the former, the influence of the latter could shine through overall strategies. However, the current move to stay open to any medium for release is in line with industry sentiments, to push ready projects out instead of holding on to them.

After the first and second covid waves, too, the studio had initiated its slate of theatrical releases with Telugu and Punjabi films like Solo Brathuke So Better, Puaada and Qismat 2, the last two of which met with some box office success. Meanwhile, trade analysts estimate the company could be putting in around Rs. 1,000 crore for these films. In 2019, Zee had released around 10-12 movies, which fell to around six in 2020 and rose to 20 in 2021.

Despite the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, Attack and Shabaash Mithu, made at modest budgets, a number of mid-sized films are looking to cash in on the post-covid demand, as smaller films are critical for both actors as well as the exhibition sector.

However, ever since covid-led restrictions were eased, audiences have been flocking theatres only for large spectacles, said trade experts.