Zee Studios and a 1,000-crore bet on movies

According to media analysts, while the entity that emerges after the merger agreed in December will absorb Zee’s film business, Sony Corp.’s movie studio business will be independent. “The DNAs of Zee and Sony are different when it comes to movie-making. Zee looks at more mass-market films while Sony, at least as far as Hindi titles go, has had a niche, up-market approach. The cash inflows will be an advantage, but we have to see how the machinery moves on the ground," said a film trade analyst declining to be named.