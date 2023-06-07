Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur-owned Roy Kapur Films have announced a new project starring Shahid Kapoor. The action thriller will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

Kapoor made his debut with teen romance Ishq Vishk (2003) that proved to be a sleeper hit, and then reunited with its director Ken Ghosh for a thriller titled Fida (2004) that also featured Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. Later that year, Kapoor appeared in the romantic comedy Dil Maange More in which he was paired opposite three actors: Soha Ali Khan, Tulip Joshi, and Ayesha Takia.

The series of poorly received films continued in 2005, when all three of Kapoor’s films failed at the box office, including comedies Deewane Huye Paagal and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, both of which were largely panned, followed by John Matthew Matthan’s drama Shikhar, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Amrita Rao.

In 2006, Kapoor was seen in 36 China Town, a murder mystery from the director duo Abbas–Mustan, Priyadarshan-directed Chup Chup Ke and in Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic drama Vivah, that was made on a shoestring budget but proved to be Kapoor’s highest-grossing film to that point.

Kapoor’s breakthrough success with romantic comedy Jab We Met was followed by Kismat Konnection (2008) alongside Vidya Balan, Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed action film Kaminey (2009) and Dil Bole Hadippa!, a romantic comedy co-starring Rani Mukerji.

Over the past decade, he has been seen in Prabhu Deva’s action film R... Rajkumar; Bhardwaj’s Haider (2014), an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, Udta Punjab (2016), a crime drama from the director Abhishek Chaubey, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat (2018), co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and in Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy.

He has made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Farzi and will next be seen in Bloody Daddy that will stream on JioCinema.