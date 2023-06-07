Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films announce new movie with Shahid Kapoor1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Over the past few years, Kapoor has been seen in period drama Padmaavat, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and in Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy.
Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur-owned Roy Kapur Films have announced a new project starring Shahid Kapoor. The action thriller will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.
