Zee Studios to release new Aditya Roy Kapur film on 1 July

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier this year, Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said it is doubling the number of films it plans to produce in 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Zee Studios will release Om: The Battle Within, a new action film starring Aditya Roy Kapur in cinemas on 1 July. The film has been directed by Kapil Verma.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Zee Studios will release Om: The Battle Within, a new action film starring Aditya Roy Kapur in cinemas on 1 July. The film has been directed by Kapil Verma.
Kapur who started his career as a VJ on music channel Channel V India, made his Hindi film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 comedy-drama London Dreams starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin Thottumkal. The series of supporting roles continued with his two films released in 2010–Akshay Kumar-starrer Action Replayy and Hrithik Roshan’s Guzaarish. In 2013, Kapur found his breakthrough role in romantic drama Aashiqui 2 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and also played a supporting role romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani the same year. Kapur followed it up with commercially unsuccessful films such as Daawat-e-Ishq alongside Parineeti Chopra, romantic drama film Fitoor alongside Katrina Kaif and Ok Jaanu with Shraddha Kapoor. During the covid-19 pandemic, his films Ludo and Sadak 2 premiered on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar respectively.
Kapur who started his career as a VJ on music channel Channel V India, made his Hindi film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 comedy-drama London Dreams starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin Thottumkal. The series of supporting roles continued with his two films released in 2010–Akshay Kumar-starrer Action Replayy and Hrithik Roshan’s Guzaarish. In 2013, Kapur found his breakthrough role in romantic drama Aashiqui 2 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and also played a supporting role romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani the same year. Kapur followed it up with commercially unsuccessful films such as Daawat-e-Ishq alongside Parineeti Chopra, romantic drama film Fitoor alongside Katrina Kaif and Ok Jaanu with Shraddha Kapoor. During the covid-19 pandemic, his films Ludo and Sadak 2 premiered on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar respectively.
Earlier this year, Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said it is doubling the number of films it plans to produce in 2022. In 2019, Zee released 10-12 movies, which plunged to half that number in 2020 before increasing to 20 films in 2021. In 2022, it plans to produce nearly 40 films. The strategy is to balance tent-pole films with mid-sized productions and small content-driven offerings across Hindi and regional languages. The slate has several Bollywood titles such as Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan, Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and the sequel to its 2001 blockbuster, Gadar, besides a bunch of Marathi films including Frame, Mrigtrishna, Vaalavi and Ghar, Bandook, Biryani.