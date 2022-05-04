Zee Studios to release new Aditya Roy Kapur film on 1 July

Earlier this year, Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said it is doubling the number of films it plans to produce in 2022. In 2019, Zee released 10-12 movies, which plunged to half that number in 2020 before increasing to 20 films in 2021. In 2022, it plans to produce nearly 40 films. The strategy is to balance tent-pole films with mid-sized productions and small content-driven offerings across Hindi and regional languages. The slate has several Bollywood titles such as Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan, Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and the sequel to its 2001 blockbuster, Gadar, besides a bunch of Marathi films including Frame, Mrigtrishna, Vaalavi and Ghar, Bandook, Biryani.

