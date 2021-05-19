Zee to accrue losses as 'Radhe' fails to impress

Two media analysts, however, pointed out that 4.2 million views do not actually translate into an equal number of purchases of the film online. Industry standards presume that a family of four or five or even friends could watch the film on one purchase and that actual tickets sold for the film online could be around 1.05 million (one-fourth of it) or 0.84 million (one-fifth), they said, declining to be named. The overall weekend purchases of the film are unlikely to have exceeded 2.5 million, they added.

