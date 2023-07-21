ZEE to telecast second season of ILT20 from Jan 2024

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response ILT20 received in its first season," said Rahul Johri, President – Business, ZEE. “The second season comes with an even bigger promise of unparalleled cricketing action with the world’s top T20 cricketers retained by the six teams. ILT20 Season 2 will continue to entertain viewers not just in India but across the world and build our sports business."