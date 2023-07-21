ZEE to telecast second season of ILT20 from Jan 2024

ZEE to telecast second season of ILT20 from Jan 20241 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Homegrown entertainment network Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) on Friday said it will telecast the second season of the International League T20 (ILT20) live on its linear channels and on video streaming platform ZEE5 from January 2024.
ZEE picked up the 10-year global media rights of the league from the Emirates Cricket Board.
The league, which features a maximum number of international players in playing 11, has retained top players like Joe Root, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, James Vince, Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Woakes, for the second season by their respective teams.
“We are delighted with the overwhelming response ILT20 received in its first season," said Rahul Johri, President – Business, ZEE. “The second season comes with an even bigger promise of unparalleled cricketing action with the world’s top T20 cricketers retained by the six teams. ILT20 Season 2 will continue to entertain viewers not just in India but across the world and build our sports business."
The broadcaster said that the first edition of the league, which was played in January this year across three cities--Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah--generated 367 million worldwide reaches across TV and digital platforms.
The second season will once again see six teams playing in a 34-match format.
Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, said, “ILT20’s inaugural season was a roaring success. The tournament made waves worldwide through the presence of T20 superstars, quality cricket, world-class production, and a broadcast partnership… For Season 2 our aim is to even better the broadcast numbers from India and around the world that we gathered from the inaugural season."