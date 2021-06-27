NEW DELHI : ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will drop weekly episodes of its new Zindagi special, Dhoop Ki Deewar. The show launched on 25 June, will premiere its finale around the Independence Day weekend, with new episodes dropping every Friday in the interim.

Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, written by Umera Ahmed, and directed by Haseeb Hasan, Dhoop Ki Deewar stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead.

“At ZEE5, we believe in innovating constantly and look forward to seeing greater success with weekly episodic releases of the show and a renewed launch time of 12 noon," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

To be sure, a bunch of streaming platforms in India are looking away from the binge viewing model to drop episodes at specific intervals for local Indian series, even though the model has been followed internationally for long.

The strategy serves well especially when film and web shoots are faced with the covid 19 challenges which have disrupted shoots in India owing to varying degrees of lockdowns. While Disney+ Hotstar and Hoichoi went slow in releasing episodes for shows such as Out of Love (season two) and Hello 2, TVF (The Viral Fever) also adopted the model for its latest YouTube original Aspirants. Apart from dealing with pandemic-induced disruptions, media and marketing experts said it is one way to sustain interest and curiosity around a property.

Brand experts point out the strategy gives audiences a chance to formulate theories around the show and generate interest. Dropping all episodes together causes sudden spike in conversations and mentions on social media. But spacing these out is likely to gain ground in India as it drives brand love, generates more conversation points and spikes at regular intervals especially at a time when it is a struggle to come up with new content every week.

