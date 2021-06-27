ZEE5 adopts weekly episode model for Zindagi special

The strategy serves well especially when film and web shoots are faced with the covid 19 challenges which have disrupted shoots in India owing to varying degrees of lockdowns. While Disney+ Hotstar and Hoichoi went slow in releasing episodes for shows such as Out of Love (season two) and Hello 2, TVF (The Viral Fever) also adopted the model for its latest YouTube original Aspirants. Apart from dealing with pandemic-induced disruptions, media and marketing experts said it is one way to sustain interest and curiosity around a property.