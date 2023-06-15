ZEE5 announces new movie addition to AVoD slate

ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced an addition to its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) slate with the film Lakadbaggha that will premiere on 30 June 2023. Produced by First Ray Films, the film is directed by Victor Mukherjee and stars names like Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles. It will be free to stream on the platform.

Earlier this month, ZEE5, unveiled a slate of 111 subscription-driven titles to be released over the next 12 months. These will be produced in collaboration with companies such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule, among others. The platform had released over 90 titles last year too.

The line-up features sequels of original series including Sunflower season two, Taj: Reign of Revenge, TVF’s Humorously Yours season three and Aam Aadmi Family season four, The Kashmir Files Unreported, Duranga season two, Mithya season two, The Broken News season two, Guneet Monga’s Gyarah Gyarah (11:11), Sudhir Mishra’s Crime Beat, direct-to-digital movies Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Silence 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi and Love is Blind, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh and Huma Qureshi’s Tarla. Besides, the platform will also stream Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 post its theatrical release; and regional titles like Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai - Part 1, Arya’s Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam and Nagraj Manjule’s Ghar Banduk Biryani.

While not achieving the kind of growth seen during the pandemic, the platform ended 2022 with 119 million monthly active users globally (across AVoD and SVoD offerings) with double-digit growth in subscription and revenue.