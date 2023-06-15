ZEE5 announces new movie addition to AVoD slate

ZEE5 announces new movie addition to AVoD slate1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Earlier this month, ZEE5, unveiled a slate of 111 subscription-driven titles to be released over the next 12 months. These will be produced in collaboration with companies such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios and The Viral Fever (TVF), among others.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced an addition to its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) slate with the film Lakadbaggha that will premiere on 30 June 2023. Produced by First Ray Films, the film is directed by Victor Mukherjee and stars names like Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles. It will be free to stream on the platform.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×