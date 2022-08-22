ZEE5 announces new espionage drama ‘Mukhbir’1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:43 PM IST
The spy thriller stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Zoya Afroz.
NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced a new original, an espionage drama titled Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the spy thriller stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Zoya Afroz in prominent roles.