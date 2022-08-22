NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced a new original, an espionage drama titled Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy . Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the spy thriller stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Zoya Afroz in prominent roles.

“We have constantly endeavoured to curate a slate that reflects India’s cultural diaspora, legacy and unearths the hidden stories of the unknown heroes. Mukhbir is one such story with an intriguing plot and an engaging storyline that shall keep the audiences hooked to their screens," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement.

Video streaming services are spending big bucks on acquiring and developing shows set in history that could cost them 20-30% more than contemporary stories.

Applause Entertainment, which is yet to announce the platform it is creating the show for, is making a multi-season series on Gandhi having bought rights to two books on the subject. SonyLIV that saw great traction for Rocket Boys, a biographical series on Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, is now planning a second instalment. It is also in the process of creating shows from other historical tales. A show on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K.B. Hegdewar is in the works, while Netflix’s feature film adaptation of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will be set in 1960s India. Executives at streaming services said such tales bring a more mature audience to the platform, a category they need to build on with the pandemic having brought older and family viewers into the OTT fold.

To be sure, market research shows that there’s inclination and interest in period-specific content across borders. Films like The Imitation Game, Sardar Uddham, Gangubai Kathiawadi and shows like Peaky Blinders, The Crown, and Bridgerton have broken linguistic and cultural barriers and been enjoyed by people of all nationalities.