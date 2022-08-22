ZEE5 announces new espionage drama ‘Mukhbir’

Applause Entertainment, which is yet to announce the platform it is creating the show for, is making a multi-season series on Gandhi having bought rights to two books on the subject. SonyLIV that saw great traction for Rocket Boys, a biographical series on Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, is now planning a second instalment. It is also in the process of creating shows from other historical tales. A show on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K.B. Hegdewar is in the works, while Netflix’s feature film adaptation of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will be set in 1960s India. Executives at streaming services said such tales bring a more mature audience to the platform, a category they need to build on with the pandemic having brought older and family viewers into the OTT fold.