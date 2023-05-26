ZEE5 to stream new series in collaboration with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga1 min read 26 May 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The investigative fantasy drama series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal. It has been directed by Umesh Bist and co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced its next original web series, Gyaarah Gyaarah in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.
