ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced its next original web series, Gyaarah Gyaarah in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

The investigative fantasy drama series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal. It has been directed by Umesh Bist and co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar.

“We are delighted to partner with Sikhya Entertainment and Dharmatic Entertainment for ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’. As a consumer-first brand, the focus has always been on pushing the envelope of creative storytelling, improvise and innovate with plots, and bring stories that shall entice our viewers," Manish Kalra, chief business officer at ZEE5 India said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment announced a strategic content partnership to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on their previous collaboration on the 2013 film The Lunchbox, which was produced by Sikhya and presented by Dharma Productions.

Dharma Productions’ mainstream expertise and talent discovery will combine with Sikhya Entertainment’s experience in independent cinema to produce content for both theatrical and digital releases, the two companies said in a statement.

Sikhya Entertainment is known for films like Dasvidaniya, That Girl in Yellow Boots, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and most recently, The Elephant Whisperers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema. This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience. We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere," Monga had said in a statement.