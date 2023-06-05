ZEE5 announces new original series, ‘Sarvam Shakthi Mayam’1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 11:44 AM IST
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced its latest show streaming for free, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam. Produced by Anvic Entertainment LLP and Raw Entertainments LLP, the series is directed by Pradeep Maddali and stars actors like Priya Mani, Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni, Ashlesha Thakur, Subbaraju and Abhay Simha Reddy in pivotal roles. Created by BVS Ravi, the docu-drama series will be free to stream from 9 June on ZEE5.
