ZEE5 announces partnership with BBC Studios India

This partnership is in line with ZEE5’s strategy to build a portfolio of unique and compelling content for an enhanced value from the services, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement
ZEE5, the video streaming service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced a a partnership with BBC Studios India, the production and distribution arm of British media conglomerate, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC). The two companies will work to build a content slate of new ZEE5 originals in Hindi across genres, with the first project being an original drama series titled The Broken News.
It is an adaptation of the popular British series Press, directed by Vinay Waikul featuring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, Kiran Kumar, amongst others.
“The focus for 2022 is to bring premium quality content across genres and languages. ZEE5, in addition to bolstering its portfolio of Hindi originals, is simultaneously working on curating a list of unique stories across formats and languages to build a platform of varied choices for its viewers. With The Broken News, we are marking the beginning of another partnership with a reputed content studio to bring interesting and unique story narratives for our audiences. This partnership is in line with ZEE5’s strategy to build a portfolio of unique and compelling content for an enhanced value from the services," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.
Sameer Gogate, general manager – BBC Studios India said the show would be set in the world of TV news journalism. “The strength of our formats lies in their ability to transcend cultural boundaries and languages. We hope ZEE5’s Hindi audience will enjoy the gripping personal and professional dramas facing the characters under the pressure of a 24-hour news cycle," Gogate said in the statement.
The original UK series, Press, was created and written by Mike Bartlett and is a Lookout Point, BBC Studios and Deep Indigo production, co-produced with Masterpiece. It aired on both BBC One in the UK and on PBS Masterpiece in the US in 2018, with the original series set in a print newsroom rather than a TV newsroom.