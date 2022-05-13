ZEE5 announces partnership with BBC Studios India

“The focus for 2022 is to bring premium quality content across genres and languages. ZEE5, in addition to bolstering its portfolio of Hindi originals, is simultaneously working on curating a list of unique stories across formats and languages to build a platform of varied choices for its viewers. With The Broken News, we are marking the beginning of another partnership with a reputed content studio to bring interesting and unique story narratives for our audiences. This partnership is in line with ZEE5’s strategy to build a portfolio of unique and compelling content for an enhanced value from the services," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}