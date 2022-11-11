ZEE5 announces Telugu original series ‘Aha Na Pellanta’1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:09 AM IST
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere a Telugu original called Aha Na Pellanta on 17 November. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada media, the eight-episodic series features Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar.