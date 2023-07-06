ZEE5 collaborates with Rana Daggubati for Telugu original2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The seven-episodic series features an ensemble cast comprising Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Laxmi, Meiyang Chang, Sunaina and Kota Srinivas Rao among others.
ZEE5, the video-streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced a Telugu sitcom Maya Bazaar for Sale in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The family drama scripted and directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rajeev Ranjan will premiere on 14 July.
