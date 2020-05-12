ZEE5 bolsters ad tech offering, brings Anita Nayyar, others onboard

NEW DELHI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has brought onboard Anita Nayyar, ex-chief executive officer (CEO) of Havas Media Group, India and Southeast Asia, to strengthen the advertising technology offering of its video streaming platform, ZEE5. Others who have joined the firm are Jayesh Easwaramony, entrepreneur and media and tech expert, and Dhruvadeep Roy, former head of digital platforms at sports streaming service, DAZN.

Nayyar will head customer strategy and relationships, while Easwaramony will be a consultant for Ad:Tech, and Roy will join the ZEE5 India product team as director, product – AdTech. Nayyar will help build the agency-partner ecosystem for the ZEE5 India business. In her career spanning over 20 years, Nayyar has driven strategic business development, client relations and creative narratives for brands at varied Indian and global firms.

Easwaramony will help steer all advertising, user data and audience-related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. He has been an integral part of the team that has been instrumental in building the Ad:Tech capabilities of ZEE5 India. Prior to this, he was responsible for the APAC business of Softbank-backed advertising firm, InMobi, for many years and brings with him vast expertise in digital advertising and data monetisation.

Roy, who will be responsible for leading all the product initiatives within AdTech, brings with him experience from leading platforms and products at DAZN Sport Streaming Service across the UK, US, Canada and APAC. He has also worked with streaming services such as SoundCloud, Xbox and Apple Music.

“I am ecstatic to share that ZEE5 has already taken a step towards flagging off its next phase of growth by welcoming three acclaimed leaders of the industry to lead the advertising tech business. I welcome Anita, Jayesh and Dhruvadeep to the ZEE5 team and I am confident that their experience will further enable ZEE5 to achieve even greater heights, " said Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India.

Nayyar and Easwaramony will closely work with the recently hired chief revenue officer Rajeev Dhal.

