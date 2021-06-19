NEW DELHI: Having released popular titles such as Friends Reunion and Salman Khan starrer film Radhe, homegrown over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform ZEE5 has launched an advertising campaign featuring actors Sara Ali Khan and Amol Parashar to woo young user. The campaign hinges on the concept of binge-watching and promotes ZEE5 content library which the company claim includes a variety of web series and movie titles.

The 30-seconder ad spot aptly titled 'Dekhtey Reh Jaogey' (one can't stop watching), a wordplay on the habit of binge watching, features the duo discussing various movie titles, hinting at the vast and varied content library that the platform has to offer. The ad ends with a promotional offer on the annual premium subscription which has now been slashed to ₹499 from ₹999/year. ZEE5 is promoting the campaign across TV, social media, and digital platforms.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said its research shows the platform's subscription led content consumption is coming from younger audiences (18-34 years).

He added that this age group is a prominent part of the overall video content consumption audience on the Internet that uses digital paying instruments to pay for the video content.

"For us, this group is extremely important and we want to make ZEE5 relevant to them. We want to position ourselves as a cool brand which has the content and sensibilities for young audiences to come and sample it. Therefore, we are also offering discounts to generate trials and acquire subscriptions," he added.

ZEE5 claims to have over 150 originals and 2,800 shows on the platform. The Rs499 subscription plan will include over 50 new theatricals and over 40 Originals across languages slated to be launched through the course of the year.

"Currently, 10% of our overall monthly active users (MAUs) comprise the subscription based audiences. However, there's a huge potential for us to grow therefore we will continue to bring a engaging content and marketing efforts to create buzz and acquire more users," Kalra added.

ZEE5 had 72.6 million global monthly active users (MAUs) and 6.1 million global daily active users (DAUs) in March 2021. The platform recently announced partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), the video-on-demand service and YouTube channel owned by TVF Media Labs.

As part of the deal, ZEE5 will exclusively stream upcoming seasons of TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other titles like Engineering Girls Season 2 and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. ZEE5 will also add 13 TVF shows to its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

