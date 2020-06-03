NEW DELHI: Spurred by growth in content consumption since the lockdown began, over-the-top video streaming platform ZEE5 has launched its first brand campaign https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rcag66RE1yA to drive subscriptions and promote premium content offering.

The ZEE5 premium subscription is priced at ₹99 for a month, while the annual subscription costs ₹999.

The platform claims that there has been a 2 times increase in its user base since the lockdown with more than 50% of premium users consuming movies and originals. There has been an 80% watch-time growth on connected devices in April when compared with February.

The platform plans to launch over 80 originals this fiscal.

Made by advertising agency What's Your Problem, the television spot titled 'Atrangi' (eccentric) features people expressing their choices not just in life but also the kind of content they are consuming on the platform. The campaign with the tagline “Atrangi Dekho. Atrangi Raho" targets viewers between 25 and 35 years of age and celebrates eccentricity of audience choices related to content consumption.

ZEE5 currently offers a mix of originals, shows, music and movies in 12 languages, and has a bespoke catalogue of premium content for audiences across the country.

"We want to build ZEE5 as a go-to platform for mass premium content. Our recently launched kids content is doing well by addressing the need of engaging kids content catalogue," said Rahul Maroli, senior vice president and head SVOD, ZEE5 India.

The campaign will be promoted across television and digital platforms.

Amit Akali, managing partner and chief creative officer, What’s Your Problem, explains, “When it comes to content, there’s a certain consumer who’s the pioneer and influencer, the one who always looks for different, cooler, Atrangi content, finds it and then is followed by the others. They find such content in abundance on ZEE5, be it original shows like Rangbaaz, or cutting-edge movies, Hindi or the best of original regional content."

The eccentricity of the diverse viewer base and content on ZEE5 is captured through cast, music and the writing of the campaign.

