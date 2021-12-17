ZEE5 partners with Applause Entertainment

New Delhi: ZEE5, the video streaming service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has partnered with Applause Entertainment, the content studio owned by Aditya Birla Group, for a slate of shows to be produced in Hindi.

The first of these titles, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, will stream in January 2022. It stars Naseeruddin Shah along with Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha.

“Being a consumer-first brand, our intent has always been to deliver real, relevant and resonant content to our audiences. This year, ZEE5 has made a concerted effort to associate with premium content creators across languages and genres. We are glad to bring a like-minded partner on board to create compelling content together and launch quality originals," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement. Applause Entertainment has had a strong record of creating some of the most popular shows of recent times and with this association, ZEE5 is confident of enriching its content slate even further, he added.

Applause is known for shows like Criminal Justice, Hostages and City of Dreams, among others.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said over the past four years, the company has created a diverse slate of content and explored stories across genres, languages and geographies and that this partnership with ZEE5 could help contribute to the latter’s global ambition.

To strengthen its content slate, this June, ZEE5 had announced a partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), the video-on-demand service and YouTube channel owned by TVF Media Labs.

As part of the deal, ZEE5 will exclusively stream upcoming seasons of TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other titles like Engineering Girls Season 2 and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. ZEE5 will also add 13 TVF shows to its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!