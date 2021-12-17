ZEE5 partners with Applause Entertainment

“Being a consumer-first brand, our intent has always been to deliver real, relevant and resonant content to our audiences. This year, ZEE5 has made a concerted effort to associate with premium content creators across languages and genres. We are glad to bring a like-minded partner on board to create compelling content together and launch quality originals," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement. Applause Entertainment has had a strong record of creating some of the most popular shows of recent times and with this association, ZEE5 is confident of enriching its content slate even further, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}