NEW DELHI: ZEE5 , the OTT platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced a partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), the video-on-demand service and YouTube channel owned by TVF Media Labs.

As part of the deal, ZEE5 will exclusively stream upcoming seasons of TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other titles like Engineering Girls Season 2 and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. ZEE5 will also add 13 TVF shows to its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

Existing seasons of TVF shows like Permanent Roommates, Tech Conversations with Dad, Awkward Conversations, PA-Gals, Inmates, Weekends, The Insiders, Zeroes and others will also be available on ZEE5.

“Our focus for this year is entertainment inclusion, to ensure everybody, irrespective of the demographic and language preference, has access to purposeful entertainment on ZEE5. Our association with TVF is in that direction," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement adding that over 60% of the platform’s audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group.

Punit Misra, president, content and international markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said consumer obsession is the cornerstone of content design thinking on ZEE5, which is also driving the partnership with TVF. “We seek the advocacy of both the OTT native youth audience as well as family audiences," Misra said.

Arunabh Kumar, founder, TVF, said the service is always trying to push the boundaries with its characters and stories and is confident that with the ZEE5 platform, its teams will reach out to new viewers across the country and the world over.

“With this collaboration, we are looking forward to not just bringing the best of TVF on the platform but also creating memorable new seasons and shows that our viewers and fans can thoroughly enjoy," Kumar said in a statement.

