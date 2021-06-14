ZEE5 partners with The Viral Fever to bolster library

“Our focus for this year is entertainment inclusion, to ensure everybody, irrespective of the demographic and language preference, has access to purposeful entertainment on ZEE5. Our association with TVF is in that direction," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement adding that over 60% of the platform’s audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group.

