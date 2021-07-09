NEW DELHI: ZEE5 , the video streaming service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced a web show on the lives of tennis champions Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi titled Break Point. The sports docu-drama, directed by filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, will focus on their partnership and subsequent break-up.

The two directors called the show an emotionally moving human story of India’s biggest sports legends and their incredible journey through the ups and downs in their professional and personal life.

“Our content design philosophy is to build a deep understanding of viewers as people, not just as consumers of content. Build a bank of insights about the people, their culture, what interests and inspires them, what are their fears, hopes and aspirations. And tell stories that connect, inspire, entertain and energize," Punit Misra, president, content and international markets, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said in a statement adding that the show is the company’s effort to bring to its countrymen and to the world the told and untold story of these champions.

To be sure, of late, over-the-top streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents, be it fictionalised biopics or documentaries. While Netflix has seen love for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Bad Boy Billionaires and recently brought out Searching for Sheela, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the webspace and The Big Bull, a more fictionalised take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of the year so far for platform Disney+ Hotstar post its premiere earlier this year.

Platforms and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be an expensive investment, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.

