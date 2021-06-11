NEW DELHI: ZEE5, the video streaming service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will launch in the United States on 22 June, the company said in a statement. The OTT service is already present in international territories such as the UK and the Middle East. The ZEE5 annual pack, priced at $84 will be available across devices at a limited launch offer price of $49.99.

“The United States represents our most significant market as we launch an ad-free subscription service," Amit Goenka, president, digital businesses and platforms, ZEE Entertainment said adding that the company has a deep connection with diaspora audiences in the country.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said the United States is home to millions of people whose families have strong connects with South Asia, and the service would bring them a diverse catalogue of culturally relevant entertainment across Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi stories. “These stories have the power to engage deeply and go well beyond the South Asian audience to entertain and delight even mainstream audiences…," Anand added.

Mint had earlier reported that original Indian content on video streaming platforms is increasingly finding an audience in foreign shores including but not limited to the diaspora of more than 32 million spread out across multiple countries, according to an analysis by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

At 164,000, the UAE tops the list of active users of Indian OTT apps followed by Australia (51,000) and the UK (21,000). Meanwhile, Pakistan leads foreign countries in global YouTube search volume for Indian originals, followed by the UAE and Bangladesh. Indian originals like Sacred Games (Netflix) and Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime Video) have notched up global viewership. The former, for instance, gained traction in Latin America, US and Europe with two-thirds of the overall viewership for its first season coming from outside India.

Other Indian originals such as Delhi Crime, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please! and Inside Edge, have also managed global viewership.

