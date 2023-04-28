ZEE5 to stream Malayalam film ‘Pakalum Paathiravum’1 min read 28 Apr 2023, 11:48 AM IST
The movie stars Kunchacko Boban, Rajisha Vijayan, Guru Somasundaram, Manoj K.U. and Seetha in prominent roles and is a family thriller.
New Delhi: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will premiere Malayalam film Pakalum Paathiravum on 28 April. The movie stars Kunchacko Boban, Rajisha Vijayan, Guru Somasundaram, Manoj K.U. and Seetha in prominent roles and is a family thriller.
